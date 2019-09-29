Businesses ‘beyond disillusioned’ with Brexit brinkmanship – CBI deputy chief

Businesses “cannot be protected” from the worst impacts of a no-deal Brexit, the deputy director general of the Confederation of British Industry warned. Josh Hardie hit out at the “political brinkmanship” in Westminster as Boris Johnson’s Conservatives gathered for a party conference set to be dominated by Brexit and preparations for the expected election. His comments came after the Government’s no-deal planning chief Michael Gove claimed that the automotive and retail sectors were ready for the UK to leave without an agreement with Brussels – claims their industry bodies rejected.

CBI deputy director-general Mr Hardie warned that a no-deal exit would leave the UK “mired in a swamp” facing protracted negotiations with Brussels on trading arrangements. He told the PA news agency: “Businesses are beyond disillusioned with the political brinkmanship and the looming risk of no deal. “There can be no room for complacency in no deal planning – which goes for government and business alike. “But while firms can be prepared, they cannot be protected against the worst effects a no deal exit would bring. “Preparations are already having an effect. “Stockpiling, relocating operations and supply chains out of the UK are draining funds which could be used for increasing wages and investment.”

Michael Gove claimed that the automotive and retail sectors were ready for a no-deal Brexit Credit: Liam McBurney/PA