Corbyn critic Margaret Hodge faces Labour re-selection battle

Veteran Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge is facing a re-selection battle after activists in her east London constituency voted for the chance to pick a new candidate.

Dame Margaret – an outspoken critic of Jeremy Corbyn – said she was “disappointed” by the result but will fight to keep her Barking seat.

She is the second Labour MP to be “triggered” through the party’s new ballot procedures which make it easier for local members to force a contest.

In a statement, Dame Margaret said: “I am obviously disappointed. My priority remains serving the people of Barking as I have done for the last 25 years.

“At a vital time for the country, with a general election looming, we should be focusing our efforts on holding Boris Johnson and the Tories to account.

“I will work to secure the full backing of Barking Labour Party, so I can continue to play my part as their MP in doing that.”