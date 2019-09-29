Duchess hoping to connect with Harry while he visits Malawi

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to join her husband the duke – by an online video call – when he learns about efforts to support female education in Malawi.

Harry will visit Nalikule College of Education in Lilongwe to learn how schoolgirls are being helped by Cama, an alumni network of young women who have been supported to attend secondary school through help from the Campaign for Female Education.

Meghan, a passionate supporter of gender equality, has not travelled with Harry to the African country, but is in nearby South Africa with their baby son Archie.