Ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz tops exit polls in Austria snap poll

Austria’s conservative ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz looks set for a major election victory in a snap poll called after his coalition government with the far-right Freedom Party collapsed in May.

The government collapsed after a video showed long-time leader of the Freedom Party, Heinz-Christian Strache, appearing to offer favours to a purported Russian investor.

Exit polls released by public broadcaster ORF showed Mr Kurz’s Austrian People’s Party is projected to get 37.2% of the vote, a gain of 5.7 percentage points compared with 2017.

The Freedom Party was forecast to lose 10 points to get 16%, a sign that voters were punishing the party for over the video.

The centre-left Social Democrats were projected to lose 4.9 points and poll 22%, the party’s worst result since the Second World War.