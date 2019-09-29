FBI expands probe into Jeffrey Epstein scandal – report

Prince Andrew could become more deeply engulfed in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal as police in the United States seek to talk to alleged victims of the late American billionaire, it is reported.

The Sunday Times reported the FBI has expanded its investigation to identify alleged human trafficking victims of Epstein, who could provide information on the Duke, The Sunday Times has reported.

The paper says the US law enforcement agency expects to interview alleged trafficking victims over the next two months, and that Scotland Yard is ready to assist.

Citing unidentified sources from the US Department of Justice, the paper says the FBI are looking to “several” potential victims in the hope they can provide more details about Prince Andrew and his involvement in the Epstein case.

The report quotes former head of royal protection at Scotland Yard, Dai Davies, saying a full investigation would be in Prince Andrew’s best interests.