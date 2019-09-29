Boris Johnson Brexit blimp unveiled for protest at Tory conference

The comparisons between Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are inflating, as a Brexit protest blimp was unveiled in Manchester as the Conservative conference gets under way.

The giant Boris Johnson blimp - a rival the president's infamous baby blimp - was inflated at Castlefield Bowl ahead of a Reject Brexit – Defend Our Democracy event on Sunday afternoon.

The six-metre tall inflatable depicted the Prime Minister dressed in blue shorts with red hearts and the word "Nigel" on, and a T-shirt showing a £350 million bus.

Thousands of people turned out for several separate demonstrations in Manchester, despite heavy rain threatening to dampen protester spirits.