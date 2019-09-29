Man charged over hit-and-run which left policeman critically injured

Pc Christopher Burnham suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was left with serious injuries in a hit-and-run. Married father Christopher Burnham suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and a shattered knee after trying to stop a Mini in Holbrook Lane, Radford, Coventry, at about 2.45pm on Wednesday. The officer, who has been with the force for 25 years, remains in hospital and is critically ill.

West Midlands Police on Sunday said it had charged Tekle Lennox with attempted murder, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. The 37-year-old, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates Court on Monday, it added. Pc Burnham, described as “very well-regarded” by colleagues, faces a “long road to recovery”, Chief Superintendent Mike O’Hara said. He is being supported by relatives, his wife and 10-year-old son.

