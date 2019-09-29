'Very strong argument' for compulsory vaccination of schoolchildren, says Health Secretary

Matt Hancock spoke at the Conservative Party conference. Credit: PA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said there is a “very strong argument” for making it compulsory for schoolchildren to be vaccinated. The Cabinet minister said he had received legal advice on the issue in recent days and was looking at it after becoming concerned about falling vaccination rates. Speaking at a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester hosted by HuffPostUK, Mr Hancock said social media companies had “a lot to answer for” for spreading anti-vaccine views.

There is a 'very strong argument' for making vaccinations compulsory. Credit: PA

Mr Hancock said: “We need a massive drive to get these vaccination rates back up. “I said before that we should be open minded, and frankly, what I’d say is that when we – the state – provide services to people, then it’s a two-way street, you have got to take your responsibilities too. “So I think there is a very strong argument for having compulsory vaccinations for children when they go to school because otherwise they are putting other children at risk. “Now, you have got to make sure the system would work, because some children can’t be vaccinated and some may hold very strong religious convictions that you would want to take into account. “But, frankly, the proportion of people in either of those two categories is tiny compared to the 7% or 8% now who don’t get vaccinated. “And then I’d want to make it very easy when the children do arrive at school not vaccinated simply to get vaccinated and make it the norm.

Also on Sunday, the PM announced a £13 billion plan to build 40 new hospitals. Credit: PA