Supercars taken from African leader’s son auctioned for £22m

Car lovers were in for a treat if they could afford it. Credit: Laurent Gillieron/AP

Car lovers from around the world have splashed out more than £22 million at an auction for dozens of luxury motors seized from the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president amid a money-laundering probe. The proceeds from the auction will go to a charity that support's the country's people. The 25 lots sold by auction house Bonhams included a white-and-cream 2014 Lamborghini Veneno roadster that cost the buyer £6.8 million, including a 15% premium for the auction house but with potential taxes still to be added. The supercar — one of only nine produced — had been driven only 201 miles and has an official top speed of 223mph, Bonhams said.

The Lamborghini Veneno. Credit: Laurent Gillieron/Keystone/AP

Total proceeds from the sale beat the £15.2 million authorities had hoped to fetch for a charity to benefit the people of oil-rich Equatorial Guinea. The auction comes after the Geneva prosecutor’s office announced in February it had closed a case against Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of the country’s four-decade president, Teodoro Obiang, and two others following a probe of money laundering and mismanagement of public assets. Swiss authorities seized the cars and ordered the sequestration of a yacht in 2016.

The Koenigsegg One:1. Credit: Laurent Gillieron/Keystone/AP

The yacht was released in an arrangement announced in February, under which Equatorial Guinea agreed to pay Geneva authorities £1 million “notably to cover procedural costs”, the prosecutor’s office said. Other cars sold at the Domaine de Bonmmont golf club on the edge of Geneva included a yellow 2003 Ferrari Enzo for £2.5 million, and a 2015 Koenigsegg One:1 that fetched £3.8 million. An armoured 1998 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur limousine, described as “perfect for someone with enemies” but requiring extensive work, sold for £70,000.

An Aston Martin One-77 Coupe. Credit: Laurent Gillieron/Keystone/AP