‘Utterly vile’ anti-Tory banner with hanging effigies condemned by Labour mayor

The mayor of Greater Manchester has condemned an “unacceptable” banner which appeared to threaten the Tories as they arrived in the city for their party conference.

The banner, hung from Salford Bridge, said “130,000 killed under Tory rule, time to level the playing field” and was adorned with what appeared to be effigies.

Andy Burnham, a former Labour cabinet minister and now mayor of Greater Manchester, said the sign was “completely unacceptable” and was being removed.