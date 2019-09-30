- ITV Report
The South African choir giving hope to country
- Video report by ITV News Africa Correspondent Penny Marshall
"It gives us hope and we were born to do it," explains soprano Rachel.
The singer is just one of many who make up the The Ndlovu Youth Choir from South Africa who have found fame in the United States.
The group have just been offered a deal with Simon Cowell's record label after making it to the finals of America's Got Talent.
After making waves stateside, the group, which was formed as an after school club for orphaned and vulnerable children, are back rehearsing in their hometown of Moutse.
Group founder Ralf Schmitt says: "Just because you are born into poverty, it does not mean you are poverty. They've got an extraordinary work ethic, they're extremely dedicated and are such beautiful people to work with."
Everyone is Moutse is hoping the group can now turn their 15 minutes of fame into something more meaningful.
After making a name in America, they now have their sites on Europe but will always be rooted in Africa.