Boris Johnson was 'confused' when he told parent of sick child 'there's no press here'

Boris Johnson has said he was "confused" when he told a parent of a sick child "there's no press here" during a hospital visit in London.

The prime minister was referring to an incident when he was confronted by Omar Salem, who accused him of attending an NHS hospital for a "press opportunity".

Mr Johnson told the parent members of the press were not present for the visit, before Mr Salem gestured to cameras filming and said: "What do you mean there's no press here, who are these people?"

Mr Johnson has now addressed the incident, which quickly became polarising when Mr Salem was revealed to be a Labour activist.

"This gentleman I think his daughter had been in overnight and he was very agitated, and I understand it completely and I'd been told it was a non-press visit," the prime minister said.