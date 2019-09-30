Chinese fugitive on run for 17 years finally caught in tiny cave in mountains thanks to drone

A Chinese fugitive on the run for 17 years was finally found by police thanks to a drone scouring mountains behind his hometown.

Song Jiang, 63, escaped from Liangshan Yi Prefecture in southern China in March 2002, when he began his sentence for “abducting and selling women and children”.

Despite repeated attempts from police to find him, Jiang managed to evade manhunts until officers obtained clues in early September.

These clues led them to mountains in Yongshan County – roughly 230 kilometres from the prison - where they believed he may have been travelling to and from between his hometown of Daxing Town.