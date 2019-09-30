Denise Welch praised for documenting depression on Twitter

Denise Welch has been praised for her openness when it comes to discussing mental health on social media.

The Loose Women panelist regularly posts candid videos discussing about her depression and how it is impacting on her life.

Mental health charities say celebrities discussing their difficulties can be a great help to others in a similar situation.

"We know that actually one in five people have spoken to their family and friends after hearing a celebrity be open about their mental health," Victoria Finan from Mind, told ITV News.

"People like Denise, who speak so openly about depression can encourage others to come forward and share their problems with their loved ones."