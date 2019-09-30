Dina Asher-Smith: The history graduate and fashion model breaking British records

Dina Asher-Smith Credit: PA

Dina Asher-Smith is officially the fastest woman in British history. She can run 100m in 10.83 seconds and the 200m in 21.89 seconds - the only British woman to run under 22. The 23-year-old has come a long way since carrying equipment for athletes at the 2012 London Olympics, evolving into one of the fastest women on the planet. Asher-Smith started running while at Perry Hall Primary School and there are pictures of her adorning its walls, but not just with a medal around her neck, also on the front cover of fashion magazines, showing she is no ordinary athlete. The sprinter's natural talent saw her move on to the Blackheath and Bromley Harriers Athletics Club where she impressed and inspired herself with bets with her mother, Julie; if a record was broken Asher-Smith would be rewarded.

As the records tumbled, Asher-Smith became the owner of an iPhone and then a handbag, a reward for her speed. During competition Asher-Smith wears makeup, claiming that you always want to look your best when people are at home watching on TV.

10.83 British 100m record

Asher-Smith knows style and even took to the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week for Virgil Abloh's Off-White show and was named as one of Sports Illustrated’s Fashionable 50.

