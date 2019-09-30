Forever 21 fashion chain files for bankruptcy protection

Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teenage shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The privately held company, based in Los Angeles, said Sunday it will close up to 178 stores in the US.

As of the bankruptcy filing, the company operated about 800 stores globally, including more than 500 stores in the US.

In the UK Forever 21 has stores in Oxford Street in London, Liverpool and Birmingham.

The company said it would focus on maximising the value of its US stores and shut certain international locations.

Forever 21 plans to close most of its locations in Asia and Europe but will continue operating in Mexico and Latin America.