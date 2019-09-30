Images released of Trump estate plans after council approval

Images have been released of an estate being built by the Trump Organisation in Aberdeenshire.

The developer has been given the green light to construct the homes plus retail and leisure facilities at Menie Estate, home of Trump International Golf Links, which is owned by the US president.

Its application was passed by 38 out of 62 councillors who voted at a meeting in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Approval came despite criticism that the scheme deviated from the original plans for the site, which included a 450-bedroom hotel as part of the first phase of the luxury golf resort.