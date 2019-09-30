Moggy mourner helps to give the purrfect send off at burial site

A feline funeral crasher is helping to give people the purrfect send off. Eight-year-old ginger tomcat Paddy has attended more than 100 ceremonies at the Co-op Funeralcare’s Mayfields Woodlands Burial Site in Wirral, Merseyside. The mourning moggy takes part in the services, sitting himself on the front row or leading the coffin down the aisle.

Paddy often takes part in funerals at the burial site, sometimes leading coffins down the aisle Credit: Co-op/PA

He is also known to sit beside people in the burial ground to offer comfort. Paddy, who was rescued from a farm as an unwanted kitten, lives close to the site in Eastham. Carole Paton, funeral arranger for the Co-op at Mayfields, said: “Paddy is such a special cat. “He genuinely seems to have a sixth sense for when a funeral is about to take place, and will turn up just before to pay his respects. If the family then ask for him to stay, we allow him to attend.” Ms Paton said the curious cat had mastered impeccable timing, appearing outside the window during one service just as the eulogy mentioned the deceased’s love of cats.

Paddy with Carole Paton, funeral arranger for the Co-op at Mayfields Credit: Co-op/PA