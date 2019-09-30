Most state schools ‘to be worse off in 2020 than they were in 2015’

Four in five state schools will be worse off financially next year than they were less than five years ago, unions have claimed. A new analysis by the School Cuts coalition calculates that most schools in England (more than 80%) will have less funding per pupil in real terms in 2020 compared to 2015. Ministers announced plans last month to invest an extra £7.1 billion in schools in England over the next three years (up to 2022/23). This includes increasing the core schools budget by £2.6 billion in 2020/21. But the coalition’s analysis says that there will still be a shortfall of £2.5 billion next year.

It goes on to say: “School costs are estimated at 2.9% for next year which is significantly higher than the minimum funding increase of 1.84%, so roughly a third of schools will have to make further cuts next year. “At the moment, 91% of schools have real terms cuts compared with 2015. This will go down to about 80% in April.” Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “After years of denying that there is a school funding crisis the Government has finally done the right thing by investing desperately needed extra money into our beleaguered education system. “But analysis by the School Cuts coalition shows the additional funding is not enough to repair the damage that has been done to our schools and colleges and that further investment is required. We are not being churlish, we are just stating the facts. “The funding crisis is not over.”

