National living wage: An election war-cry and a bold step into the unknown, writes Joel Hills

It takes a lot to knock Brexit off the top of the news bulletins.

Hiking the national living wage - in effect the minimum wage for anyone over the age of 25 - is a pretty good shot.

Chancellor Sajid Javid has pledged to raise the national living wage to £10.50 per hour over the next five years, a move that will affect one in four workers.

When the minimum wage was launched in 1997 it was set at 45% of median earnings - the chancellor wants to take it to 66% over the next five years.

This is a genuinely bold step into the unknown.

The new target will make make the UK the most generous of all the advanced economies, rising above New Zealand, Portugal and France to top the table of minimum wage rates.