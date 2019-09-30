National living wage: An election war-cry and a bold step into the unknown, writes Joel Hills
It takes a lot to knock Brexit off the top of the news bulletins.
Hiking the national living wage - in effect the minimum wage for anyone over the age of 25 - is a pretty good shot.
Chancellor Sajid Javid has pledged to raise the national living wage to £10.50 per hour over the next five years, a move that will affect one in four workers.
When the minimum wage was launched in 1997 it was set at 45% of median earnings - the chancellor wants to take it to 66% over the next five years.
This is a genuinely bold step into the unknown.
The new target will make make the UK the most generous of all the advanced economies, rising above New Zealand, Portugal and France to top the table of minimum wage rates.
But the chancellor is taking a risk here.
He’s forcing wages up for low paid workers because the market isn’t and there may be a good reasons why companies aren’t being more generous.
There is a cost to this decision and it’s borne by businesses - they may pass it on.
The increase in wages will be paid for in the form of higher prices, lower profits or lower earnings elsewhere. It may also be paid for in jobs.
The recent increases to the minimum wage (let’s call the national living wage what it is) has been achieved without damaging employment, which is at record high levels.
But at some point it will and the question is where is the tipping-point?
The previous chancellor, Philip Hammond, had the ambition of raising the minimum wage to two thirds of median earnings.
He asked Professor Arindrajit Dube to examine the matter.
The government has moved before the recommendations of the Dube Review have been published.
Presumably, Dube felt the increase was affordable.
In recent years the increases to the minimum wage have had less of an impact on living standards than perhaps you might think as it has coincided with government cuts to working age benefits but this announcement will undoubtedly benefit four million people in the UK who are on low incomes.
"We are the workers’s party," declared Mr Javid at conference.
You can see this policy sitting prominently in an election manifesto.
Labour will have to respond and with more than just criticism.
A political bidding war may have just begun.