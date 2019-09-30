New apps to be trialled to help young people find work

New apps aimed at helping young people find work are to be trialled as part of a multimillion-pound employment initiative, the Government has said.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said the move was part of a £4 million package.

Ms Coffey said disadvantaged young people would receive extra support to find work under the programme.

Job apps will be used to provide personalised skills support to help jobseekers, the minister said.