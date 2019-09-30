Corbyn and Swinson remain at odds over who should lead anti no-deal Brexit government

Opposition leaders are still unable to agree on who should front a temporary government aimed at stopping no-deal Brexit.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn insists that he, as Leader of the Opposition, should take over if Boris Johnson is toppled by a vote of no confidence.

But Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, also speaking after cross-party talks on Monday, flatly rejected the possibility that her MPs could back Mr Corbyn as an interim prime minister.

Ms Swinson said party whips would meet to discuss candidates to take over from the Prime Minister if he is ousted, but said the Labour leader cannot command support in the Commons.

“He simply does not have the numbers,” Ms Swinson said, referencing the 21 MPs exiled from the Conservative Party and the five within the Independent Group for Change (IGC).

“I have been crystal clear but I will do so again – Jeremy Corbyn is not going into Number 10 on the basis of Liberal Democrats’ votes.”

The Labour leader first outlined his plans in August for a no confidence vote followed by a temporary government under his leadership to secure an extension to Article 50 and then a general election.