Prince Harry echoes his father as he steps up his crusade on the damage humans are doing to the world

On this 10-day Africa Tour, we are learning more about Prince Harry and his priorities as he and Meghan begin a new chapter of their lives as a family.

And it appears the Duke of Sussex is on a new, personal mission to re-balance mankind’s relationship with the natural world.

I first noticed it last Thursday in Botswana when he spoke with passion about the indisputable science on climate change.

And he wasn’t afraid to say that all world leaders should accept the facts.

He didn’t mention Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro by name, but you don’t have to be a scientist yourself to figure out they are two presidents he had in mind.

It is rare for a member of the Royal Family to stray into politics - and that’s about as far as they will ever go.