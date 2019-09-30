'We'll deliver an infrastructure revolution': Sajid Javid to tell Conservative members of investment plans

Chancellor Sajid Javid is setting out plans for an "infrastructure revolution", which will see new investment in roads, buses and broadband.

He's set out the first projects to be included in the promised road investment strategy, a £5 billion package to support the roll-out of broadband and a £220 million fund for buses.

In his speech to Conservative members at the Tory Party Conference, the Chancellor will acknowledge that "successive governments failed to invest enough for the long term".

“We’ve started to put that right, but we can do more – a lot more.”

Ahead of his speech, Mr Javid said: “Investment in our infrastructure will be key to making the next decade one of renewal – boosting our economy and making life easier for people all across the country.

He went on: "That’s why I am announcing new investment in roads, bus services, and broadband today: the first step in our plans to deliver an infrastructure revolution.