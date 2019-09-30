Sir Mo Farah becomes patron for Save the Children malnutrition initiative

Sir Mo Farah has been announced as patron of a new initiative from Save the Children which will pilot innovative approaches in tackling malnutrition.

The Olympian has been an ambassador for the organisation since 2017, when he donated £100,000 from the Mo Farah Foundation while leading a fundraising campaign for its East Africa Appeal.

Money raised from the appeal delivered life-saving aid to malnourished children and families caught in the severe drought in the Horn of Africa, the charity said.

In response to another severe drought in the region, Save the Children has launched the Global Malnutrition Initiative.