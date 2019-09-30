Teenage girls arrested on suspicion of murder after grandfather found dead in Cambridgeshire

Neighbours have paid tribute to an “absolutely fantastic” grandfather whose death has led to the arrests of two girls aged 14 and 16 on suspicion of murder.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to an address in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, on Saturday, to reports of a man in his 80s in cardiac arrest.

The man, named locally as Patrick Marron, died at the scene.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said his death is being treated as unexplained, and a post-mortem examination has yet to take place. The two teenagers have been bailed until October 25.

A 12-year-old girl and a man, 20, were also arrested in connection with the incident but were released with no further action, police said.

The semi-detached property and the adjoining semi-detached home were both taped off by police on Monday evening, with a marked car and van parked nearby.

Floral tributes were left on the pavement near to the property’s hedge.