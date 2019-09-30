UK proposes customs centres on both sides of Irish border in bid to replace backstop, reports suggest

The UK has proposed the creation of a string of customs posts along both sides of the Irish border as part of its effort to replace the Brexit backstop, it has been reported.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ News said it had seen extracts of plans for "customs clearance centres" which would be located between five and 10 miles back from the border, in proposals sent from the UK Government to the European Union.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly promised an arrangement that avoids infrastructure at the Irish border and said he will not agree to a deal that contains the controversial backstop element.

The backstop would see Northern Ireland remain in a single marked and customs union with the EU, effectively creating a border between it and the rest of the UK, if no-deal was agreed on, in a bid to stop checks and controls having to take place at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Mr Johnson has also pledged that the UK will leave the EU on October 31 with or without a deal, despite MPs voting through the Benn Bill which aims to block an exit from the bloc with no arrangement in place.

RTÉ also reported the documents contained a proposal that the goods moving from a so-called "customs clearance site" on the northern side of the border to a similar site on the southern side would be monitored in real time using GPS via mobile phone data, or tracking devices placed on trucks or vans.