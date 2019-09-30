UK Weather Forecast: Chilly in the north. Rain warning in the south.

Tonight: Heavy rain clearing eastwards across most of England and Wales but persisting across northern England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland. Heavy showers into the southwest later. Clear spells over northern Scotland allowing a frost in places.

Tuesday: Chilly in the north with rain across northern England edging slowly southwards and easing. Sunny spells and scattered showers over Scotland. Heavy, thundery showers in the south.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Mostly dry and bright on Wednesday apart from scattered showers in the northeast. Turning unsettled from the west on Thursday with bands of rain moving east accompanied by windy conditions.