UK braced for torrential downpours as Hurricane Lorenzo approaches

Torrential rain continues to plague the UK, as Hurricane Lorenzo approaches. Credit: PA

Heavy downpours has caused flooding in many parts of the country, as the UK braces for the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo. The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings covering Wales and north England and another stretching across southern England and Wales, which could cause flooding that endangers life. Torrential rain plagued the country over the weekend, and continues into this week, with Wales forecast to see up to 50mm on higher ground, causing treacherous travel conditions. The Environment Agency has 56 flood warnings across England, plus 153 flood alerts in place for possible flooding.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A yellow weather warning for rain comes into effect from 3pm on Monday until midnight, for parts of north-west England, the Midlands and Wales. Alex Burkill, a meteorologist with the Met Office, said: “Monday is going to start off pretty fine for most places, however a system is going to come in through the day reaching south-west England and Wales by 10am tomorrow morning and spreading eastwards as we go through the day. “By evening rush hour, much of England and Wales will be pretty wet.” A further yellow warning will come in at 6am on Tuesday until 8pm on Wednesday across south Wales and southern England. Hurricane Lorenzo is approaching Britain, but the storm has slipped back to Category 4, after several hours as a Category 5 - which made it the strongest storm observed so far north and east in the Atlantic basin. The worst of the weather from the hurricane is expected to hit the UK on Wednesday and Thursday.

Met Office weather warnings for Monday (L) and Tuesday. Credit: Met Office

After a brief respite on Sunday morning, the north of England was forecast to see up to 70mm of rain in 24 hours, causing treacherous travel conditions. Northern Rail passengers were warned to expect delays and cancellations and trains between Blackpool North and Preston were delayed due to flooding and stretches of track in Cheshire were also hit. Speed restrictions were put in place between Wigan and Southport, and Leeds and Harrogate. There was no service from Sheffield to Manchester due to water on the tracks, and there were speed restrictions in the opposite direction.

Flooding in Sawley, Lancashire, as the Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings. Credit: Phil Whittaker/Twitter/PA