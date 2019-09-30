What the papers says – September 30

Boris Johnson’s denial of groping allegations and children being banned from schools if they are unvaccinated lead Monday’s papers. Mr Johnson’s first day at the Conservative Party conference was overshadowed by allegations of sexual misbehaviour leads The Guardian, with the PM issuing a denial that he groped journalist Charlotte Edwardes, who claimed he squeezed her thigh during a private lunch in 1999.

The Independent splashes on the Prime Minister denying groping allegations and reports that Health Secretary Matt Hancock came under fire for dismissing the subject as a “private matter”.

The Daily Mirror also leads on the allegations of Mr Johnson groping Ms Edwardes and American business woman Jennifer Arcuri allegedly telling friends she had an “affair” with the PM.

The unfurling of a banner in Manchester calling for Conservatives to be killed is branded a “vile show of hatred” by the Metro, which also features Olympic rower James Cracknell after he became the first star to to depart the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor.

And with all eyes on the Conservative party conference in Manchester, the i leads on Health Secretary Matt Hancock seeking legal advice from government lawyers on making it compulsory for schoolchildren to be vaccinated. The Times also leads with the story from the conference fringe event, alongside an investigation into house shares being offered without a communal living space.

The Daily Mail reports that women are being driven to the brink by the care crisis, with official figures showing that looking after loved ones is having a major impact on their quality of life and mental health.

A ‘purr-culiar’ tale fronts The Sun with a story of a north London mum who had to save her two young children from a “ferocious supercat” in their garden in Hampstead.

The Financial Times splashes on outgoing European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi backing calls for fiscal transfers between eurozone member states to bolster the long-term future of the single currency.

Brexit is leading The Daily Telegraph front page, with the paper saying a Remain alliance is planning to compel the PM to submit a delay request to the EU this week. The Duke of Sussex’s exclusive column for the paper also makes the front page, where he warns that “conservation is fundamental for our survival”.

The Daily Express has a story on an increase in state pensions by a “bumper” 4% from next April.

And the Daily Star warns that the UK faces the “worst autumn ever” with 80mph winds to lash the country.