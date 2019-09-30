'You don't want too many cooks,' Andrea Leadsom on why she did not speak to Thomas Cook ahead of collapse

Thomas Cook's collapse has left thousands of people out of work. Credit: PA

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has told ITV News she did not speak to Thomas Cook executives as the firm hovered on the brink of collapse because it would have meant "too many cooks spoiling the broth". Ms Leadsom had come under fire for not holding talks with the 178-year-old tour operator despite the government being aware the company was in severe financial trouble. Talking to ITV News, Mrs Leadsom said she had left her colleague, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, to take the lead, as the issue was considered a Department of Transport issue. But, Ms Leadsom, said she had spoken frequently to Mr Shapps.

"I picked up the phone to Grant Shapps, who picked up the phone to Thomas Cook. "So the point is you don't want to have mixed messages, or too many cooks spoiling the broth," she told ITV News. "It was really important that we were very clear. "This was an enormous collapse. "What we couldn't have was one secretary of state saying 'is it going to collapse, and what time is it going to collapse?'. "You could not possibly afford to have mixed messages. "So it's absolutely right that one secretary of state takes lead, and in the case of Thomas Cook that was the Department of Transport."

Ms Leadsom's comments came as Thomas Cook staff demanded financial support from the government following the collapse of the travel giant, with dozens of former employees - some wearing their old uniforms - protesting outside the Conservative Party Conference. They urged ministers to "pay us now" after they did not receive their wages on Monday. Around 9,000 staff in the UK were left jobless last week when the business failed to secure a last-ditch rescue deal. Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham led calls outside the Tory conference venue in the city for the government to give former staff their unpaid wages and redundancy packages. Asked what the government needed to do to help the workers, he said: "Get payments made without any delay - so that's both unpaid wages and redundancy, which is obviously a statutory service.

Thomas Cook staff outside the Tory party conference in Manchester. Credit: PA