- ITV Report
-
Ai Weiwei: Beijing is 'laughing at weak British Government' over Hong Kong
- Video report by ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar
Artist Ai Weiwei had launched a stinging attack on the "weakness" of Britain in failing to stand up for the people of Hong Kong who are at loggerheads with the Chinese.
On the 70th anniversary of the birth of modern China, he said China has nothing to celebrate - but that Beijing was "laughing" at the UK's timid response to the crackdown on protests.
"I think Britain has so shied away from doing anything to offend China," he told ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omar.
"Britain has its own problems and China is laughing about Britain and whatever we had, the treaty is useless paper.
"So Britain has been very weak on that.
"That is not a good sign, and it sends back a very bad signal to a state like China."
The dissident and campaigner asked "what is the glory?" when the longer Beijing was in control of Hong Kong, the worse the situation will become.
Ai said he was not optimistic the situation would end peacefully.
"On both sides, students in Hong Kong have rights to protect their freedom, but on the other hand, the Chinese communists... will not give up just one step," he said.
The 62-year-old believes a dangerous moment has been reached in Hong Kong's history: "Yes, 30 years ago they used tanks to crush a very peaceful demonstration.
"And the whole of the West is watching and China is still booming and everyone wants to have business with China and today they also think the same way - nothing has changed."
Ai, who is now based in the UK, spoke as police in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory shot a teenage protester at close range.
Protesters defied a ban to take to the streets and march on the 70th anniversary of Communist rule in China.
Famous for his installation of 100 million “sunflower seeds” at the Tate Modern, Ai earlier spoke to the PA news agency saying: “The young people [in Hong Kong] are so brave, sacrificing their life for ideology.”
He said: “That ideology being shared by the West, Britain should be much more responsible, should speak clearly.”
The artist was opening his first art show in London since announcing his move to the UK.
“The Chinese government… they really look down on Britain.
"Britain has been so timid… internationally,” he said.
“The British Government should speak out today to give a clear message about what’s happening in Hong Kong.”
Ai's comments came as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab issued a statement saying that “whilst there is no excuse for violence, the use of live ammunition is disproportionate, and only risks inflaming the situation”.
“This incident underlines the need for a constructive dialogue to address the legitimate concerns of the people of Hong Kong. We need to see restraint and a de-escalation from both protesters and the Hong Kong authorities,” he said.
The artist left China in 2015 before moving to Berlin and then the UK.
He said of China: “There is so much lacking in terms of political change, they are so stubborn and shy away from basic human conditions, human rights, freedom of speech”.
His new exhibition features huge sculptural works in iron, cast from giant tree roots sourced in Brazil.
Ai, an outspoken critic of China’s human rights record, said: “I like trees. I use the condition of the trees to measure society.
“If you go to a park in England, you see the most beautiful trees and you imagine what kind of society can protect trees like that.
“China has thousands of years of history but … for thousands of miles in the north of China, you couldn’t find a single tree over 100 years old because people have been cutting them down”.
His sculptures were made before the rainforest fires in Brazil made the headlines.
“There has been such dramatic change by cutting down the most precious things in nature for short-term profit and gain,” Weiwei said.
He said his famous “sunflower seeds” installation is still going on show around the world.
“Many have been taken by visitors! They take a few but we have plenty,” the artist said.