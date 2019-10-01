PM insists there will be no physical customs checks on the island of Ireland after Brexit

Boris Johnson has insisted his solution to the issue of the Irish border in Brexit negotiations will involve no physical infrastructure, despite reports to the contrary.

The prime minister told ITV News he would present the EU with a "very good offer" to resolve the issue of the Northern Irish backstop, but said he is "not so sure they will accept".

The backstop is the EU's insurance policy against a hard border in Ireland, which the prime minister says would effectively keep the UK inside the customs union indefinitely - it's the main sticking point in negotiations.

He rubbished reported leaks which claim he has proposed customs posts be set up on either side of the Irish border as a way to replace the backstop.

He said reports by Irish broadcaster RTE were "inaccurate", but said the EU insists on checks being carried out on goods and services crossing the Irish border if the UK leaves the customs union.