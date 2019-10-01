Boris Johnson says he's 'never heard' of BBC presenter Naga Munchetty amid race row

Boris Johnson said he has never heard of BBC presenter Naga Munchetty, who has been at the centre of controversy over on-air comments about US President Donald Trump.

The corporation's director-general Lord Hall was forced on Monday night to overturn a decision made by the BBC's Executive Complaints Unit (ECU), which had ruled that she had breached editorial guidelines.

During an interview with LBC Radio, the Prime Minister said he had "never heard of her" when asked by host Nick Ferrari if he thought she had indeed breached the corporation's editorial guidelines "by calling Donald Trump a racist".

Mr Johnson said: "I'm so sorry, I just don't, I've never heard of her."

Pressed by Ferrari again, who asked "You don't know the story? You've never heard of Naga Munchetty?", the Conservative Leader replied: "No, I'm sorry."

The radio host then said the "row over racism", to which Mr Johnson replied: "You're going have to forgive me. I should know about Naga Munchetty, but does anybody know about Naga Munchetty. Hands up? You know about Naga Munchetty?"