Commemorative Gruffalo stamps released to mark book’s 20th anniversary

A special set of postage stamps depicting characters from bestselling children’s story The Gruffalo will be issued by the Royal Mail to mark the book’s 20th anniversary.

The Gruffalo, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, has sold more than 14.5 million copies worldwide and it has been translated into more than 84 languages since it was released in 1999.

The first six stamps follow the original story of Mouse, who travels through a wood meeting other animals, scaring them off with tales of his ‘imaginary’ friend – the fearsome Gruffalo.

The final four stamps are featured in a brand new illustration that Scheffler was commissioned to create by the Royal Mail.

It shows the Gruffalo alongside four other characters: Owl, Snake and Fox, who react in alarm to the creature, and Mouse, who smiles knowingly.