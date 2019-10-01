Disposable coffee cup snatched out of Boris Johnson's hands by aide

Boris Johnson had a disposable coffee cup snatched away from him as he arrived for day three of the Conservative Party Conference.

The moment the Prime Minister was handed the cup by an aide, only for another to snatch it away just moments later, was caught on camera as Mr Johnson arrived at the Manchester venue.

The second aide said: "No disposable cups" as she removed the drink from the Prime Minister’s hands.

Mr Johnson later tweeted a picture of himself, holding a ceramic cup, and said: "I got my coffee in the end."