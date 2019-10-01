- ITV Report
-
'I fear history is repeating itself,' says Harry as wife Meghan takes legal action against newspaper
The Duchess of Sussex has started legal action against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over an allegation it unlawfully published one of her private letters.
Law firm Schillings, representing the duchess, said she had filed a High Court claim against the paper and its parent company Associated Newspapers over the alleged misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.
A spokesperson for the firm claimed the “intrusive” publication of the letter was part of the media group’s campaign to write “false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband”.
In a lengthy and highly personal statement published on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official website on Tuesday, Harry said the royal couple had been driven to take legal action after “painful” impact of “relentless propaganda” against his wife from the British tabloid press.
Referencing press coverage of his mother Princess Diana, the Duke said his “deepest fear is history repeating itself”.
He wrote: “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person.
“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”
The legal proceedings in the Chancery Division of the High Court are being privately funded by Harry and Meghan.
Depending on the court ruling, proceeds from any damages will be donated to an anti-bullying charity.
The Schillings spokeswoman added: “Given the refusal of Associated Newspapers to resolve this issue satisfactorily, we have issued proceedings to redress this breach of privacy, infringement of copyright and the aforementioned media agenda”.
The Mail on Sunday has been approached for comment.
- Read the statement from the Duke of Sussex in full below