Gigi Hadid removes Chanel show gatecrasher from Paris Fashion Week catwalk

Marie S'Infiltre takes to the catwalk. Credit: Instagram/Shannon Adducci

A comedian crashed Chanel's 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week, joining models walking the runway before she was confronted and escorted away by Gigi Hadid. Resembling a Mary Poppins figure in tweed, the French YouTuber and comedian Marie S'Infiltre - real name Marie Benoliel - stood up and boldly walked on to the runway.

With a theatrical nod to confused spectators Benoliel then started to strut down the rooftop runway with all the other models. The catwalk crasher moved so quickly that Chanel's bewildered security team didn't have time to catch up. However, Hadid who was already on the runway blocked Benoliel's path, and along with other models, escorted her from the catwalk.

Gigi Hadid wears a creation as part of the Chanel Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection. Credit: AP