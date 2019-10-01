Harry visiting remote health clinic in Malawi

The Duke of Sussex will visit a health centre in Malawi to learn about the challenges it faces serving the local community.

Harry will tour the Mauwa Health Centre, a remote clinic serving around 23,000 residents in southern Malawi.

Staff will explain the benefits of the pharmacy-in-a-box project employed at the centre – prefabricated, solar-powered and air-conditioned storage facilities for medicines, installed by the British and US governments.