Hong Kong protesters and riot police clash as China marks 70 years of Communist rule

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have taken to the streets in Hong Kong, as mainland China celebrates the 70th anniversary of Communist rule. Activists dressed in black defied a police ban and urged Chinese authorities to "return power to the people". At least one person was shot with a live round by police, according to the South China Morning Post. ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edward said the protester is in a critical condition.

Rallies took place in the semi-autonomous Chinese region, which has been under a tight security clampdown following months of protests. Eleven underground stations were closed as police protected government buildings.

Activist Lee Cheuk-yan said: "Today we are out to tell the Communist Party that Hong Kong people have nothing to celebrate. “We are mourning that in 70 years of Communist Party rule, the democratic rights of people in Hong Kong and China are being denied. We will continue to fight.” Shopping centres across Hong Kong were shut in anticipation of protests. Posters plastered across the region called the 70th anniverary of China's Communist rule as a "Day of Grief".

Black-clad Yvonne Ng, 67, fumed over the arrest of many young people in the months-long protests. “We’re not celebrating National Day,” she said as she walked through the Causeway Bay shopping district. LIHKG, a popular online chat forum used by protesters, was down on mobile phones, believed to have been hacked to prevent activists from speaking.

Pepper spray was used by police to break up a scuffle between pro-China supporters and pro-democracy supporters. Two pro-Beijing activists were also arrested. Hong Kong chief secretary Matthew Cheung told hundreds of guests at a reception that the city had become "unrecognisable" due to the violent acts of protesters.

Mr Cheung was speaking on behalf of the city's beleaguered leader Carrie Lam, who was in Beijing to join National Day festivities there. Mr Cheung said Beijing fully supports the “one country, two systems” framework that gives Hong Kong freedoms and rights not enjoyed on the mainland.

Protests have been rumbling on since June when a now-shelved extradition bill was put forward. If passed, the bill would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China to face accusations of crimes. Activists say this would be the start of the erosion of rights enjoyed by Hong Kong citizens.

