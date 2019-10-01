'Meghan today places herself alongside the women in South Africa', writes Penny Marshall

Meghan is having an impact in the places she goes here in South Africa.

In particular, after describing herself as a "woman of colour" and "your sister" her message has resounded in both Cape Town and Johannesburg the two cities she has visited.

Her private tribute to the murdered Cape Town university student Uyinene Mrwetyana was seen as particularly touching after she left her message in the South Africa Xosa language.

She comes as levels of violence against women have reached a crisis but also a societal tipping point.