New research suggests coastal living linked with better mental health

People who live close to the sea have better mental health than those who live further away, regardless of their household income, a new study suggests. According to scientists, living near the sea could support better mental health in England’s poorest communities. Researchers from the University of Exeter used survey data from 25,963 respondents in their investigations into the wellbeing effects of being by the coast.

The beach and shoreline at West Runton village, Norfolk Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

After taking other related factors into account, they found that living in large towns and cities the coastline is linked with better mental health for those in the lowest earning households. The research suggests those who live less than a kilometre from the coast are around 22% less likely to have symptoms of a mental health disorder, than those who live 50km or more away. Those from low income households less than a kilometre from the coast are around 40% less likely to have symptoms, compared to those earning the same amount living more than 50km away. Around one in six adults in England suffer from mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression, and these are far more likely in people from poorer backgrounds.

