Older workers more likely to die in accident – report

Older workers are less likely to experience a workplace injury than their younger colleagues, but more likely to experience a workplace fatality, a report has suggested.

Workers aged 55 to 64 are almost two times more likely to experience a fatality than those under 55, according to a study carried out on behalf of the Health and Safety Authority.

Workers over 65 are three-and-a-half times more likely to experience a fatality than workers under 55.

However, the report authors stress the overall risk of death remains very small.

The higher risk of fatal injury among older workers within sectors is of concern and suggests a need to target information and safety interventions in the high-risk sectors, particularly agriculture.

Ireland’s workforce is getting older, with the proportion of the workforce aged 55 and over increasing from 10% in 1998 to almost 20% in 2018 – and is forecast to rise further.

The self-employed are the group most likely to work longer than people employed in public administration.

The authors found differences among early leavers, finding occupational and sectoral differences between those who retire early and those who leave for non-retirement reasons such as illness, care responsibilities and job loss.