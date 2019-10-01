Peru in turmoil as parliament dissolved

Peru stands on the brink of a new period of political uncertainty on Tuesday after President Martín Vizcarra dissolved the opposition-controlled congress and called new elections he contends are needed to uproot the nation’s endemic corruption.

Renegade lawmakers defied the chief of state, staying in their seats late into the night and even voting to suspend him from office and appoint a vice president who recently broke ranks in his place.

But thousands of people took to the streets in the capital Lima waving Peruvian flags and celebrating Vizcarra’s decision in a country where nearly every living president has been implicated in the Odebrecht graft scandal.

“We are making history that will be remembered by future generations,” Vizcarra said in a national address Monday evening. “And when they do, I hope they understand the magnitude of this fight that we are in today against an endemic evil that has caused much harm to our country.”

The stunning turn could spell new instability as Peru grapples with the fall-out of the Odebrecht probe, plummeting faith in public institutions and an inexperienced president struggling to govern.

Nonetheless, Vizcarra’s decision was at least initially cheered by Peruvians who have been clamouring for new congressional elections to replace the majority party, led by a former first daughter and presidential candidate who is now behind bars.