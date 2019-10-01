Recipe box firm Gousto to create 700 jobs in three-year growth plan

The UK’s biggest recipe box business has announced plans to create 700 jobs in the UK over the next three years after securing a £30 million cash injection.

Gousto, which delivers meal kits directly to customers, employs more than 500 staff and said it now plans to more than double its workforce following a period of rapid sales growth.

It said the three-year recruitment drive will see it hire roughly 400 staff at fulfilment centre in Spalding, Lincolnshire, with the rest of its new hires coming at its London headquarters.

The announcement comes two months after the firm confirmed it has secured £30 million in new funding, taking its total external investment to more than £100 million since its creation in 2012.

Cash from the funding round, which was backed by investment firm Perwyn, will be used to expand its rapidly growing technology team, while roles will also be created in data science, analytics, software engineering and user experience, the company said.