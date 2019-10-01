Rocky road for Biden to walk ahead of election

John Kerry got “Swift Boated” in 2004. For Hillary Clinton in 2016, it was her “damn emails.” Remembering those failed Democratic presidential campaigns, Joe Biden is determined not to get “Ukrained” in 2020. Since a whistleblower report last week revealed President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian officials to investigate Mr Biden, the former vice president has struck an aggressive tone. He has told supporters he would beat Mr Trump “like a drum” in a general election and that the Republican president was scared of that possibility. Mr Biden has demanded reporters “ask the right questions” and accused Mr Trump of trying to “hijack” the campaign with unfounded assertions Mr Biden and his son Hunter had corrupt dealings in Ukrainian business and politics.

Former Democratic candidate John Kerry, whose presidential campaign suffered because of claims about his war record Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Mr Biden has built his campaign around the idea he can return Washington to a more stable pre-Trump era. But Mr Biden’s ability to win will turn on his ability to navigate the turbulent, no-holds-barred vortex Mr Trump has imposed on American politics with his Twitter megaphone, deep well of campaign cash and phalanx of surrogates. And while many Democratic strategists and Biden supporters give him plaudits for pushback, there remain some worries about how the storyline might affect Mr Biden’s tenuous front-runner status. “It’s really a no-win situation,” said Karen Finney, an adviser to Mrs Clinton in 2016, when the former secretary of state was besieged with media scrutiny and criticism from Mr Trump over her use of a private email server when she ran the State Department. Ms Finney credited the Biden campaign for “working the refs” by sending detailed memos to the media explaining the timeline of Hunter Biden’s service on a Ukrainian energy company board and Joe Biden’s involvement in Ukraine as vice president to establish that there were no conflicts. The campaign followed that by pressuring television executives not to give a platform to Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney.

