Long-distance runner killed by lightning metres from finish of 50km race

Long-distance runner Thomas Stanley was killed by lightning as he was about to cross the finish line for a 50km race. Credit: Mile 90 Photography via AP

A long-distance runner has died after being struck by lightning just metres from the finish line of a 50km race. Thomas Stanley, 33, was less than half a kilometre from completing the FlatRock trail race in Elk City State Park, Kansas, when he was hit by freak weather. Race director Carolyn Robinson said weather in the day was hot and sunny before a small storm hit the area about 150 miles south west of Kansas City "without warning".

Ms Robinson said Mr Stanley was hit "the moment the storm blew in". One of the racers who is a doctor attempted CPR on Mr Stanley. Other runners got into their vehicle to avoid the adverse weather, Ms Robinson said. She said: "A lot of the participants who were there tending to him are having a very hard time dealing with this loss. “They did everything they could.” Race organisers said in a Facebook post that Mr Stanley was included as a finished in the final results because although he did not cross the finish line, he had completed the full distance, placing 11th out of 104 runners.

