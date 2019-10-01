Russia's crackdown on alcohol abuse sees life expectancy soar

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol in Russia have seen life expectancy surge. Credit: AP

Russia's love affair with booze appears to be cooling, new evidence suggests. A report from the World Health Organization (WHO) says alcohol consumption has fallen by some 43% since 2003. The startling reversal has been driven by a series of alcohol-control measures introduced since the mid-2000s that include a crackdown on illegal home-brewed booze, raising the minimum price for vodka and other spirits, and substantially restricting sales. As a result, the number of people dying from abusing booze and from accidents related to drinking have fallen dramatically.

Life expectancy among men fell to 57 years of age, owing largely to alcohol abuse. Credit: PA

Life expectancy in men dropped by more than six years between 1990 and 1994, reaching its absolute low of 57 years in the recent history of what is now the Russian Federation. However, life expectancy started to climb in 2003 and reached its historic peak in 2018 – almost 68 years for men and 78 years for women. The biggest gains were observed in men: their life expectancy increased by more than nine years between 2003 and 2018, while female life expectancy increased by six years

How alcohol consumption has fallen since 2005. Credit: WHO