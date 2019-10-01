Senior Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown kicked out of conference over 'totally unacceptable' incident

A senior Tory MP has been kicked out the Conservative Party Conference after a "totally unacceptable" incident involving a disagreement with security staff, a party spokesman said.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown is understood to have clashed with security at the venue in Manchester after trying to bring someone into the international lounge who did not have the relevant pass.

The incident prompted a 20 minute lockdown of part of the venue, with police also attending the incident.

The person accompanying the MP was stopped by a member of staff at the international lounge and Sir Geoffrey challenged them, at which point security staff intervened.​

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "The incident was totally unacceptable.​

"Geoffrey has been asked to leave Conference and we are establishing all of the facts to see if further action is necessary.​