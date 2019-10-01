- ITV Report
Sir Mo Farah speaks out after former coach Alberto Salazar is banned
Sir Mo Farah says he has "no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses the line" after his former coach Alberto Salazar was given a four-year ban for doping violations.
The 36-year-old British athlete worked with Salazar at the Nike Oregon Project (NOP) from 2011 until 2017.
The American coach, 61, was sanctioned along with endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" while working with the NOP, the United States Anti-Doping Agency said.
Farah, who won four Olympic gold medals at 5,000 metres and 10,000m during the time he worked at the NOP, released a statement on Tuesday morning.
"I'm relieved that USADA has, after four years, completed their investigation into Alberto Salazar," he said.
"I left the Nike Oregon Project in 2017 but as I've always said, I have no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses a line. A ruling has been made and I'm glad there has finally been a conclusion."
Salazar's violations included "adminstration of a prohibited method", tampering or attempted tampering with athletes' doping control processes and trafficking or attempted trafficking of testosterone.
Sir Mo has previously denied being involved in doping, telling reporters in 2017: "You can write what you like, I'm a clean athlete and as long as I understand that I sleep well at night."